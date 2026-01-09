WATCH: “Raising Our Light,” Debris Flow Remembrance Event

Skip to Content
January 6, 2026
MONTECITO, Calif. (KEYT) – On Friday evening, the community is invited to "raise their light" as we recognize eight years since the January 9th Debris Flow to took the lives of 23 people in 2018.

The commemorative event will take place on Friday at 6:00pm at Montecito Union School. The event will consist of speakers, reading of the names of the 23 people lost, and a bell ringing.

A searchlight will be illuminated as a beacon of community support and solidarity from Montecito Union School.

