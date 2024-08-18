Sewer inspection project to begin Monday with CCTV sewers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara is beginning a small-diameter CCTV sewer inspection project on Monday.

Below is a press release on the upcoming projects:

The City of Santa Barbara owns and maintains 257 miles of sewer mains which deliver wastewater to the El Estero Water Resource Center. To continue delivering quality service, the City will conduct CCTV (closed-circuit television) inspection services on the City’s Sewer System in the upcoming year (see image). The City’s contractor, Pipe Tec., will begin work Monday, August 19th, and will inspect sewer mains in the public-right-of-way and sewer easements located throughout the City. Please see image below for work schedule.

In general, inspections will be completed from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Work may be conducted outside of specified hours in select locations to avoid traffic disruptions on busy streets. Businesses and residents impacted will be notified 72 hours in advance from Pipe Tec. Short-term parking restrictions may be required. Your water or sewer service will not be impacted during this time.

The goal of the Small Diameter CCTV Sewer Main Inspection Project is to assess the condition of the City’s Sewer System, identify locations that require maintenance, and ensure the system’s integrity. The inspection data also helps identify any defective sewer lateral connections, triggering a Sewer Lateral Inspection Program case. The City’s contractor will use a CCTV inspection van and other equipment during the inspection.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Matt Lombardi, Project Manager, at (805) 568-1037 or MLombardi@SantaBarbaraCA.gov. For additional information, please visit our website at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/WastewaterCollection.

In the image, the colors represent when work will occur. The orange represents work from August 19 through winter 2024 and the purple represents work from winter 2024 through summer 2025.

City of Santa Barbara