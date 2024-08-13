Highway 192 closed at 2751 Foothill Road after water main break; no timeline on reopening

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – California Department of Transportation District 5 (Caltrans) announced the full closure of Highway 192 at 2751 Foothill Road due to a water main break in the center of the roadway Tuesday.

Detours around the closure have been set up, but there is currently no timeline on reopening Highway 192 detailed Caltrans District 5.

