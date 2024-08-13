Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Highway 192 closed at 2751 Foothill Road after water main break; no timeline on reopening

KEYT
By
New
today at 11:06 am
Published 11:11 am

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – California Department of Transportation District 5 (Caltrans) announced the full closure of Highway 192 at 2751 Foothill Road due to a water main break in the center of the roadway Tuesday.

Detours around the closure have been set up, but there is currently no timeline on reopening Highway 192 detailed Caltrans District 5.

This article will be updated with information as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Caltrans District 5
Highway 192
KEYT
road closure
Santa Barbara
water main break

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content