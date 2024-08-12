Goleta may make changes to parking permits on traditionally busy Isla Vista event weekends

GOLETA, Calif. - The impacts from Isla Vista's traditionally biggest events may be changing and with that, the parking permit program in Goleta nearby could also be adjusted.

A special meeting is taking place at 1 p.m. today in Goleta City Hall to review the impacts of Halloween weekend and Deltopia weekend.

In the past, both have had very large crowds with a strong influence of out-of-area residents.

Offsite parking in Goleta neighborhoods, off Storke Road and around the Camino Real Marketplace, have been a burden on residents.

A parking pass program was put in place to allow residents room for their cars, and it kept out-of-towners away.

The program comes with a cost to the city and logistical issues for residents.

In recent years, the Halloween event has died down and parking issues have, for the most part, disappeared.

Deltopia continues to remain popular with thousands of people in motion to get to Del Playa Drive.

At the special meeting, the City of Goleta and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office (SBSO) staff are discussing recommendations from the Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Standing

Committee.

It is taking place now because Halloween is coming up and an early game plan is necessary if needed.

A report says: "[I]n 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023, Halloween was largely uneventful. SBSO staff have

described Halloween in recent years as a “non-event” with fewer than five calls for service

per year, including citations, in the restricted area. The culture around the Halloween event

has changed because of an emphasis on on-campus events and activities aimed at

dissuading negative behavior in the surrounding communities."

In 2023, no parking restrictions were in place.

There was only one call for service received related to Halloween and that call was not from within the historically restricted zone.

Deltopia was different because of the crowd.

The SBSO added staff and temporary parking restrictions.

They were considered a success in Goleta city limits.

The city staff and SBSO staff recommend parking restrictions continue for future Deltopia events

and end for Halloween events.

