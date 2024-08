ISLA VISTA, Calif.-Firefighters put out a fire in Isla Vista before 10 p.m. on Sunday,

Santa Barbara County crews said it started on the 6500 hundred block of Segovia.

It appears an older man may have fallen asleep while smoking a cigar.

A blanket caught fire and activated a smoke detector in the home.

Neighbors grabbed a garden hose to help until crews arrived.

The man was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

His condition has not been released.