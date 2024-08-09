Santa Barbara County Probation Department announces back-to-school and wellness operation

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Probation Department announced its back-to-school and wellness operation.

Below is a press release on the event:

On August 7, 2024, nine County of Santa Barbara Probation Department juvenile officers conducted countywide “Back to School” wellness visits to 35 youth under community supervision. The focus of each visit was to ensure youth were enrolled in school, provide needed school supplies, and discuss plans for school attendance. Families were also provided informational flyers for Public Health’s upcoming Back to School Fair, where they can obtain any needed vaccinations or sport medical clearances. Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley generously donated 10 backpacks, and the Probation Department supplied the remaining need. The backpacks were filled with school supplies donated by Santa Barbara County Office of Education and personal hygiene products provided by Child Welfare Services.

The County of Santa Barbara Probation Department is committed to community safety and taking a proactive role in accountability and family wellness. Officers were pleased to provide youth and siblings with needed school supplies, as well as additional supports for the coming school year.

For more information about the Santa Barbara County Probation Department, go to www.sbprobation.org.

