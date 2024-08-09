Beyond the Baller: Empowering Young Females and Reaching New Goals in Soccer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A non-profit organization founded in Santa Barbara, "Beyond the Baller," is transforming the future of soccer for young female players. It isn’t just about top-tier training; it’s also about shaping the future of the sport and the community.

Founded by best friends and professional soccer players, Cheyenne Shorts and Hannah Adler, "Beyond the Baller" is committed to inspiring, motivating, and challenging the next generation of female athletes, including those interested in beach soccer.

Coach Hannah Adler, who leads the Santa Barbara branch, and Coach Cheyenne Shorts, heading operations in San Diego, focus on empowering young female athletes both on and off the field. Their program offers a variety of training options, from private sessions to group lessons, all aimed at honing players' skills while fostering a sense of community and inclusion.

According to Coach Adler, a key element of the program’s success is the balance between having fun and being challenged. She emphasizes the importance of positive and constructive feedback in helping young girls grow and thrive in the sport.

The organization’s mission extends beyond the soccer field for their players.

"The naming in it of itself is Beyond the Baller so that means being more than an athlete, being more than just a player," said co-founder, Hannah Adler. "So we really have the goal of just creating athletes that are obviously very talented but also really good people most importantly."

The organization is also dedicated to giving back, with 10% of its retail sales donated to other women’s soccer non-profits.

For more information on the organization and training lessons, you can head on over to Beyond the Ballers' official website.