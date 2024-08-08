Vandenberg works on solutions to expaned SpaceX launches from the Central Coast base

CALABASAS, Calif. – The California Coastal Commission is again, reviewing a detailed plan relating to present and future launches of Falcon 9 rockets on Space X missions from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

This year there have been issues raised beyond what the commission had previously reviewed.

They range from noise impacts, such as sonic booms during some first stage booster landings and also impacts on marine mammals or shore birds on the Central Coast.

The California Coastal Commission is reviewing the frequency of launches and any efforts Space X or Vandenberg Space Force Base can add to reduce the impacts or contribute to the community education of commercial space launches.

There are already plans to enhance space education in the Lompoc school district near the campus.

