Santa Barbara Police detail higher crime rate during this year’s Old Spanish Days celebrations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Police Department shared details of crime and calls for service during this year's Old Spanish Days celebrations.

The chart above features the information detailed below and reflects a notable increase in calls for service, a moderate increase in misdemeanor arrests, and a similar number of felony arrests compared to previous years.

During Fiesta, there were 175 calls for service and a total of 661 9-1-1 calls received shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, there were 13 felony arrests, 73 misdemeanor arrests, four misdemeanor DUIs, and one felony DUI.

Additionally, emergency dispatch received 1932 non-emergency calls and dispatched responders to 1143 individual calls detailed the Santa Barbara Police Department.