A Search is on for smugglers off Gaviota Coast

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for at least three men who came by boat to the shore near private property on El Capitan Ranch.

A woman, who allowed deputies to drive through a private gate, said on the intercom that the boat jetted onto the beach around 3:15 p.m. in thick fog.

Celebrities are known to own property in the area.

TowBoatUS confirmed it will be retrieving the boat tonight.

Sherriff's SUVs and State Park Peace Officers entered the gated property several times.

A helicopter circled overhead in foggy conditions.

It appears the men jumped a fence onto another property.

More officers arrived before dark.

Two men, who said they didn't speak English, asked our crew in Spanish for a ride as they walked along the southbound shoulder of the 101 around 7:30 p.m.

The Gaviota Coast has a history of human and drug smuggling.

But it hasn't happened in recent months.

Usually open boats are used for human smuggling.

Some campers and dog walkers at El Capitan State Campground noticed the search.

"Probably 3 the fog rolled in, so we left the beach but right before we were leaving the sheriffs came running down the beach and then up the other way and we were like what is going on ," said Tanya Campbell of San Clemente," and then they left and we didn't see them again but we did see a helicopter go over so we are like what is going on."."

A large group of students and young lifeguards camping out said they didn't see anything unusual.

"You know I have never actually heard about that, that close to the beach. We are just camping here and I find it really shocking,"said Layla Lewellen, " We are all here having a good time not really knowing what is out there and you know it is really surprising."

"We can't see any of that we've just been enjoying our day," said Dalaney Reagan.

Park rangers said it was in the Sheriff's Office jurisdiction and a Sheriff's spokesperson said the Department of Homeland Security was in charge.

It is not clear if anyone was detained or arrested at this time.

Your News Channel will have more information as soon as it becomes available.