Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network exceeds 3,000 wildlife patients this year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network released 17 Mallards back to their wild home at Lake Los Carneros in Goleta.

During baby season, the center receives hundreds of ducks.

This year alone they have already treated 225 ducks.

The center often receives large amounts of orphaned ducklings to their wildlife hospital.

There they work to care for the ducklings until they are ready to survive on their own in the wild.

They are moved from the inside facility to smaller pools, and finally to the large outdoor pool where they gain strength, self-feed, and swim all day long.

So far the wildlife center has cared for over 3,096 wildlife patients in 2024.

This number is up 21% from last year.

Leaders of the wildlife center believe every year can look different through the awareness of the community about the center's work and also what happens in the environment.

They say every creature is intimately affected and connected to the ecosystem we all share.

Currently, the center confirmed 254 patients are in care today.

The center has cared for 164 different wildlife species in 2024.

As a nonprofit organization, Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network relies on the support of donors and volunteers to help them continue their mission of caring for thousands of wild animals every year.

They hope that the public can help the center keep up with this increase and keep this vital service going for our community and ecosystem.

The wildlife center is offering the community a chance to support its work on September 7th from 5-9pm at the Rockwood Club for Wild Night Out.

It's a celebration to benefit the work of Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network to rescue local wildlife in our region.

This year's theme is "Glamping in the Woods."

For more information, visit: https://www.sbwcn.org/wildnightout2024.