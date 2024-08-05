Skip to Content
Days of cleanup efforts underway after Old Spanish Days Fiesta wraps up in Santa Barbara

John Palminteri
By
today at 10:29 am
Published 10:41 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - How do you pick up thousands of pieces of confetti, every few steps in downtown Santa Barbara? Santa Barbara's Public Works Department, private business owners, their staff, and others are all taking part in a massive cleanup from Old Spanish Days.

The most festive part of the event for many people is the cracking of confetti-filled cascarone eggs. They were sold on many blocks and the evidence is now on the ground.

One of the first areas to get cleaned up was De la Guerra Plaza.

All of the vendors moved out Saturday night after the Mercado De La Guerra closed at 10 p.m.

Sunday, the street was power washed by the Big Green Cleaning Company. It was returned to the city by Old Spanish Days by 4 p.m.

The downtown work will take much longer.

Several blocks between the underpass and Carrillo Street were carefully cleaned starting before dawn.

On Tuesday, there will be another effort from Carrillo up to Sola Street.

Most of the intense impacts from Fiesta downtown were below Victoria Street.

In addition to the confetti, there's other liter in the form of alcohol bottles and cans and trash that overflowed from trash cans.

(More photos, details, and video will be added here later today.)

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

