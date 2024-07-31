Sunstone Winery celebrates 30 years of serving wine on the Central Coast

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - Sunstone Winery has reached a new milestone of serving wine for over three decades.

The winery was named after the exposed sun-dappled shale and stones of the vineyards estates, serving different types of wine from Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Mourvedre, and Viognier.

In honor of their 30th anniversary, the winery will be having a month long celebration starting Friday, August 2nd.

A release of a new wine for the 30th anniversary will also be released on Friday.

"Our first initiative was taking a step back and looking at what is most important to our winery and our business. And we knew the answer to that was our community, " said Djamila Cabugos, Sunstone Winery CEO. "We've been focusing on many initiatives for our wine club members and our visitors here, and we're about to start a 30 days of celebration rolling into August."

For more information and for tickets on certain events, you can head on over to Sunstone Winery's official website.