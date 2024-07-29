Sense of nostalgia for two-time Olympic gold medalist during 2024 Paris Olympics

MONTECITO, Calif. - There is a strong, personal connection for one local fan watching events unfold during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

64 years ago, Jeff Farrell competed in the 1960 Rome Games.

This year, he's able to sit back, relax and enjoy the different sporting events from the comfort of his home.

Back in 1960, Farrell competed with U.S. teams in two swim relay events: the 4 x 100 meter medley relay and, the 4 x 200 meter freestyle relay -- roughly one month after undergoing an appendectomy. (He underwent the surgery six days before the Olympic Trials.)

"No man ever overcame a great handicap to make the U.S. Olympic swimming team than Jeff Farrell, the world's premiere freestyle sprinter at the time," boasted International Swimming Hall of Fame (ISHOF).

Farrell and his son, Marco, shared photos from his victories in Rome.

And, Farrell and his teams won gold. Twice. This two-time gold medalist even wrote a book about his Olympic experiences titled, "My Olympic Story."

For the next two weeks, Farrell will thoroughly enjoy watching the competitions. Of course, swimming and diving events are among his favorites.

"I'll even be watching events that I don't even know about probably and it'll be a lot of fun," said Farrell.

Farrell's wife, Gabrielle, is also in the family's cheering section. She showed her team spirit by icing and mounting five Eller's donuts into colorful Olympic rings.