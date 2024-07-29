Santa Barbara police issue warning against high speed due to rising fatalities

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Police Department warned drivers with a new campaign against high speeds due to rising fatality rates.

Alongside the California Office of Traffic Safety and CalTrans, the SBPD is beginning the "Better Slow Than Sorry" campaign to warn drivers about the dangers of increased car speeds.

State statistics indicate 32% of traffic deaths are caused by speeding and 1,403 died from speeding-related crashes in 2022, according to the OTS.

Over 12,000 people died from speeding-related crashes across the country in 2022, accounting for 29% of all traffic deaths in the U.S., detailed the OTS.

This year's state Traffic Safety Survey indicated that nearly 80% of drivers mentioned speeding or aggressive driving as the biggest traffic safety problem and 77% didn't think it was safe to pass speed limits in residential areas.

“Speeding remains one of the leading causes of traffic fatalities and serious injuries. Through the 'Better Slow Than Sorry' campaign, we aim to change driver behavior and promote a culture of safe driving in California. Every person killed on our roads is not just a statistic but a profound tragedy for families, friends, and loved ones left behind. We are committed to stopping these preventable incidents." Barbara Rooney, OTS Director