Santa Barbara man arrested for brandishing spearfishing gun during welfare check Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A 46-year-old Santa Barbara man was taken into custody after allegedly brandishing a loaded spearfishing gun and causing a standoff in the 200 block of West De La Guerra Street Wednesday evening.

On July 24, around 5:40 p.m., officers were called to a welfare check at a home in the 200 block of West De la Guerra stated the Santa Barbara Police Department in a press release about the arrest.

While investigating the residence, a man, later identified as a 46-year-old Santa Barbara resident, allegedly "brandished a loaded spearfishing gun at officers while standing on the porch" detailed the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Additional resources, including an armored rescue vehicle, gathered in the area nearby and an hour-long standoff ensued shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to Santa Barbara Police, negotiators were able to convince the 46-year-old to leave the home and he was taken into custody without further incident.

The man was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for brandishing a weapon explained the Santa Barbara Police Department.