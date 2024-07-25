Parking, planning, and preparing will be the key to the 100th Old Spanish Days celebration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - In many ways, the 2024 Old Spanish Days celebration will be like most of the Fiesta weeks in recent years (except for the COVID changes.)

The venues all have their unique personalities. They require individual planning and it is a handful for the City of Santa Barbara.

Not just the police department but the officers and management are at the center of nearly everything.

Already the game plan is being laid out and meetings are being held.

Some will be for just the moving and safety of the crowds and other talks are about any serious conflicts or injuries.

It all has to be discussed and a realistic team-oriented response has to be built into the planning.

For most people, it could be as concerning as just finding a parking spot.

Santa Barbara Police Sergeant Ethan Ragsdale says be prepared to find some of your favorite spots, especially on the streets, taken. The crowds will be just that big.

Parking lots in downtown and up by the Santa Barbara County Courthouse have the capacity for hundreds of vehicles in the multi-story sites but it is not the quickest place to depart.

If there is an issue or safety concern, "we are going to have numerous officers out, during the Fiesta celebration, on State Street, in the Funk Zone and on the parade route," said Ragsdale. If you have an issue, "flag down one of the officers or event coordinators or call 911."

He said many city department workers will be assisting at events so Fiesta "goes off without any issues."

The department says locals may know the streets and the venues but there will "thousands upon thousands of people visiting." That increases the number of people under the responsibility of police and fire.

"Figure out a game plan beforehand," said Ragsdale.

He says there are proven results from people who know how they are going to get home safely before they plan their days and nights out. That usually means a designated driver or a ride share program.

The department will be putting out press releases with event information and key notes for areas such as the Old Mission and the parade route in addition to the downtown Mercado.

For more information go to: Old Spanish Days