Cycling altercation spikes concerns about safety along State Street in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A bystander's video, going viral locally, shows a disturbing interaction between a man and cyclists that appears to have spiraled out of control.

The bystander told your News Channel that the man told cyclists they, "better watch out."

The bystander said they heard the cyclists reply "Or else what?" and the 65-year-old respond with a threat.

Witnesses said he threw a sandwich board at someone intervening and threw a punch at teenage girl.

Police ended up arresting the man, but chose not to comment about the incident.

Locals said he regularly frequents businesses on State Street and returned to the area again on Tuesday.

People are concerned about the less than friendly relationship between people walking and cycling on the open portions of the road.

Santa Barbara's Public Works Downtown Team Manager Sarah Clark said they expect more people this time of year.

"We are excited to have people downtown on State Street but we want everyone to be safe, and careful and considerate of all the other people out trying to enjoy their day. For cyclist that means riding slowly, in control, that really isn't the place for trick cycling if that is something you are trying out," said Clark, " Just be courteous be considerate watch your speed."

During Tuesday's Farmers Market produce sellers said they are often concerned about electric bikes when they are closing down their stands at night.

Natalie Vilchez ,of Rancho Santa Cecilia in Carpinteria, said she has seen electric bikes go too fast.

Others enjoying outside dining on State Street said they see more close calls in the evening.

Many would like to see more enforcement.

Clark said their ambassadors are not able to ticket people, but they do warn people to share the road.

The Former President of Old Spanish Days said safety is their top priority.

The 100th anniversary of the event, also known as Fiesta, begins next week and tens and thousands of people will be enjoying Mercados and other events downtown.

Your News Channel will have more on cycling and safety tonight on the news.