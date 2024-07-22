Police arrest 65-year-old Santa Barbara County man for battery against juveniles riding e-bikes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Police arrested a 65-year-old Santa Barbara County man on Sunday evening for battery against several juveniles and one adult bystander in the area of State Street and De La Guerra Plaza, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Around 6:00 p.m., the department arrived to the scene and learned the 65-year-old engaged in an altercation with the juveniles for riding their e-bikes on the sidewalk. SBPD said the Santa Barbara County man battered one female juvenile in the face and shoved another male juvenile.

When a bystander stepped in to confront the 65-year-old, a second fight took place between the two adults. Others in the area broke up the fight – the bystander then fled, but the 65-year-old stayed on the scene.

Police arrested the Santa Barbara County man for battery, child endangerment and criminal threats. SBPD said officers booked the 65-year-old at the Santa Barbara County Jail on $50,000 bail.

The department said this case is still under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.