SANTA BARBARA, Calif, - The Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp welcomes campers from Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation to UCSB this week.

About 40 enthusiastic campers are at the UCSB Recreation Center for the wheelchair-focused sports camp.

Funding from the Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation allows campers to attend the week-long camp for free.

The annual camp gives sports and recreation skills development for children, youth, and young adults between the ages of 6 to 21 years old who can use a wheelchair to participate in sports and recreation activities.

This year, more than 50 volunteers are helping the campers.

Camp activities range from beginner to advanced wheelchair sports and recreation activities.

Activities include rugby, basketball, tennis, hand cycling, swimming, boxing, SCUBA diving, racquetball, obstacle course, climbing wall, ropes course, dancing, dodgeball, pickleball, and more.

Counselors and instructors are wheelchair users themselves, so they become natural mentors to the campers on how to stay healthy and active while living with a disability.

Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp began in 1986 and is the only camp of its kind on the Central Coast. It attracts campers from the tri-counties area and beyond, including Los Angeles, Bakersfield, and Temecula.

Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital and Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation sponsor the camp with support from the community.

The camp is led by Rene Van Hoorn, Recreation Therapist and Manager of Community Programs at Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital.