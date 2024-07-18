Wine regions throughout the state coming to Santa Barbara for the annual festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The California Wine Festival this weekend in Santa Barbara will be a rare blend of multiple regions together at an event on the iconic waterfront.

Chase Palm Park is capable of handling a very large crowd of wine lovers. They can taste samples from the Central Coast, Napa, Sonoma, Temecula, Russian River, and many other regions.

The event will also have craft brewers, live entertainment, and food samples.

The Festival starts Friday night with a Sunset Rare & Reserve Tasting at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

The weekend will also have an auction with proceeds going to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Those attending will be able to talk one on one about the wine that is being poured and also ask questions about this year's crop, weather impacts, and get region-specific information.

Saturday's main festival runs 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with VIP's who pay a premium allowed in at noon.

The weather is expected to be close to 80 degrees with a warming trend in the forecast.

For more information and tickets go to: California Wine Festival