State Street Advisory Committee staff moves forward following straw poll

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The State Street Advisory Committee staff recommended expanding pedestrian spaces and separating portions of State St. into areas with a two-way bike lane and a one-way vehicle lane.

Committee members all had a chance to share their opinions and frustrations following 3 years of meetings.

They wrapped up the meeting with a straw pole that the Community Development Director said will help staff move forward with a plan that will eventually be incorporated into a master plan.

"I believe the vision that we presented and continue to discuss this evening has a mix of pedestrian areas pedestrian focused some to reintroduce automobiles," said Elias Isaacson,"The straw pole voting was split on some of those questions but that is the vision we put forward. From the response we have tonight we will continue to work through the draft master plan and put something out for the public to review later this year."

The staff will take the majority opinions from the straw pole to create a design framework and mobility concept that can go in a master plan that would still need funding down the road.

Public input will be encouraged before it goes before the City Council next year.

No formal action was supposed to be taken at the continued meeting held at the Palm Park Beach House on Monday afternoon.

