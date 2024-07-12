Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) announces new Executive Director

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) issued the press release below announcing the appointment of their new Executive Director Victoria Rightmire.

Following a comprehensive statewide search, the CADA Board of Directors announced their unanimous vote appointing Victoria Rightmire, LMFT, as the next Executive Director of CADA.

“On behalf of the full Board of Directors of CADA, we are thrilled to have Victoria as CADA’s next Executive Director. Her intimate knowledge of so many facets of CADA, and her passion for those we serve, combined with her leadership skills and vision for the organization’s future, uniquely qualify her to take on this critical role. She is a proven leader and collaborator who can continue the important work already in progress by our organization and advance CADA’s work at this critical time,” said Board Chair, Dr. Michael Hullander.

Since 2013, Rightmire has served as the Program Director of CADA’s SAVE Program which provides free counseling, assessment, referral, financial consultation, and legal guidance to employees of contracted companies. She also provided exemplary leadership, guidance, and clinical supervision at CADA during her tenure and as one of CADA’s Clinical Supervisors from 2012 to 2019, providing clinical oversight to the organization’s therapists and counselors working across a host of CADA’s renowned treatment programs, including Project Recovery, Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Centers, and Teen Court, to name a few. Rightmire has also served CADA as a trainer and mediator, and provided assessment, referral, and crisis management services as well as solution-focused therapy for individuals, couples, and families. Rightmire also previously worked in private practice as a psychotherapist and as an adjunct Santa Barbara City College faculty member.

Rightmire began her new role on Monday, June 24th.

“I have had the opportunity to witness the extraordinary work of CADA firsthand and now look forward to leading an outstanding team dedicated to assisting those in critical need of care. There are so many opportunities on the horizon, and I’m eager to collaborate with the CADA Team and the Board of Directors to ensure we maximize our potential and successfully deliver a broad array of programs that benefit our community. I look forward to being a part of this synergy between CADA and our community partners while supporting the Board of Directors as we continue to address the issues of alcoholism and substance abuse and build healthier lives, stronger families, and a safer, more vibrant community.” Stated Rightmire.

Hullander added, “I want to specifically acknowledge the achievements of Dr. Scott Whiteley, who will retire from his role of Executive Director after serving CADA for the last 5 years. He has been an ardent supporter of the work of CADA, implementing new programs for underserved areas and individuals, championing our dedicated staff, and advancing our mission daily. We owe him our gratitude and thanks and look forward to his continued engagement.”

About the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse (CADA)

Since 1949, the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) has delivered programs and services focused on the education, prevention, and treatment of substance abuse and co-occurring mental health conditions affecting youth, adults, and families throughout Santa Barbara County.

CADA’s commitment to provide a continuum of quality care in a safe and nurturing environment is supported by productive partnerships with local schools, community leaders, law enforcement, health care providers, other nonprofits, businesses, and the media. Working together, this powerful network helps CADA clients get and stay healthy and lead positive, productive lives that strengthen families and our community. Services are provided without regard to gender, gender preference, age, race, ethnicity, or national origin. No one is turned away for inability to pay. For more information, visit www.cadasb.org.

CADA has a remarkable standing among Santa Barbara's more than 3,700 nonprofit organizations. Only 28, including CADA, have earned the highest designations from both of the nation’s top nonprofit rating groups. CADA has consistently held a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, the largest source of nonprofit data in the nation, and a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator, the most utilized evaluator of nonprofits.