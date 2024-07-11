Skip to Content
Vegetation fire burning off Highway 154 near Paradise Road Thursday

By
today at 6:19 pm
Published 6:45 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Firefighters are responding to an estimated three to five-acre vegetation fire near the intersection of Highway 154 and Paradise Road in the San Fernando Rey Ranch area Thursday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, personnel with the U.S. Forest Service and Cal Fire are deploying a hose line at the scene.

This is an active emergency fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

