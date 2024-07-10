Santa Barbara City Fire Department responding to gas leak on Cliff Drive Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – First responders are on the scene of a residential gas pipe leak in the 1400 block of Cliff Drive Wednesday.

Adjacent properties have been evacuated, including Free Methodist Church next door and the Cliff Drive Care Center on the corner of Cliff Drive and Santa Cruz Boulevard detailed the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Southern California Gas Company personnel are on the scene working to limit the leaks shared the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.