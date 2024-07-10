Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara City Fire Department responding to gas leak on Cliff Drive Wednesday

Santa Barbara City Fire Department
today at 2:47 pm
Published 3:02 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – First responders are on the scene of a residential gas pipe leak in the 1400 block of Cliff Drive Wednesday.

Adjacent properties have been evacuated, including Free Methodist Church next door and the Cliff Drive Care Center on the corner of Cliff Drive and Santa Cruz Boulevard detailed the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Southern California Gas Company personnel are on the scene working to limit the leaks shared the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

evacuation
gas leak
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara city fire department

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

