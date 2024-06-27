‘Hope Ranch Volcano’ strikes again: Smoke seen near Marina Drive in Hope Ranch neighborhood on Thursday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Smoke from a subsurface geological phenomenon near the 4200 block of Marina Drive triggered a smoke investigation from first responders Thursday.

No direct threats or hazards were detected following a smoke investigation Thursday and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department noted the area often emits smoke and sulfur-like smells to explain the smoke seen in the area.

The 'Hope Ranch Volcano', as locals sometimes refer to the natural phenomenon, has emitted smoke and even sparked fires in the past and is known as a sulfaterra.

Sulfaterras, which is the name given to accumulated sulfur compounds on the surface of such geological phenomena, can often emit a mix of sulfur aerosols and water vapor.

Below is an image shared by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department showing the intense heat located at the sulfaterra.

The Hope Ranch sulfaterra was first documented in the 1800s shared Mike Eliason of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department in 2021.