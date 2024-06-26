Skip to Content
Female paraglider rescued from Rincon cliffs after crashing Wednesday

Courtesy of Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District
By
today at 6:52 pm
Published 7:07 pm

RINCON POINT, Calif. – A female paraglider was rescued from the cliffs at Rincon Point after crashing and becoming trapped on a brush-covered overhang Wednesday.

First responders used ropes to secure the woman from falling and a Santa Barbara County Fire Department helicopter successfully rescued the woman who had a broken leg and ankle shared the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

Courtesy of Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District

According to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, the call for a fall patient at the Rincon Bluffs came in around 3:50 p.m. and a bystander in the area directed first responders to where the paraglider had ended up.

The woman was transported by ambulance to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara after she was successfully removed from the cliffs by helicopter detailed the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

Courtesy of Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District
