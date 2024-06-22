Santa Barbara Summer Solstice paradegoers soak in the sun and fun

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.The annual Summer Solstice Parade in Santa Barbara pulled out all of the "flights of fancy" themed stops.

La Boheme dancers wore special outfits to mark the parade’s 50th anniversary

"It's solstice's 50th year and these are inspired by Bob Mackie's Jubilee in Las Vegas show in 1974, just when solstice started here," said La Boheme founder Teresa Kuskey.

Kuskey taught all the dancers routines for months before the celebration.

Her son was also in the parade.

The parade began as a birthday party for late artist and mime Michael Gonzales.

It is known for being creative rather than commercial.

Thanks to the Community Arts Workshop and countless volunteers it entertained thousands of people along Santa Barbara Street.

It moved to Santa Barbara Street when parklets emerged for outdoor dining on State Street, a block away.

A float created by Pali Szilvassy looks like the sun and features young aerial artists each year.

"This year a brand new inflatable, it's called the Winged Flying Song. This is the big 50, yeah, happy solstice! Woohoo!," said Szilvassy.

The 90-minute parade follows an uphill route and ends in Alameda Park where the celebration continues all weekend.

That is where people can see the floats on display.

It is also where fans can by souvenirs

Artist Jimmy J. created some of the designs and shared what he loves about the annual celebration.

"The colors, the beautiful people, and just seeing all the Santa Barbara locals out in the sunshine," said Jimmy J.

Reggae music will fill the park on Sunday.

A solstice exhibit is also on display at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum through Thursday.

For more information about the celebration visit https://solsticeparade.com