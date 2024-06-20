Thousands of deals are tagged and ready for buyers at the Isla Visa GIVE sale

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – The Isla Vista GIVE sale is set for this weekend as a way to reduce waste and resell quality donations from students who have left the town near UC Santa Barbara.

It will be in the parking lot of Embarcadero Hall, located at 935 Embarcadero Del Norte.

"Look at all the clothes that we have, some of these clothes are new," said UCSB's Director of Civic and Community Engagement Viviana Marsano. "And the quality I have to tell you, the quality of the furniture for sure is a lot better than last year."

Just about everything you would need in furnishing a room or an entire apartment has come in. Some items you might think were left soiled, like a microwave or refrigerator, were sparkling clean.

"Because we clean every single refrigerator that gets here with the electronics we test them, if they work, then we clean them," said Marsano.

A hauler on contract with the Isla Vista Community Services District is making sure items that can be resold are brought in and not tossed at the land fill.

This annual sale raises money for about 11 non profits in Isla Vista. They send staff to help, and get a share of the profits.

The kitchen items have come in by the stacks of pans, pots, dishes, glassware and utensils. They are next to crock pots, blenders, toasters and coffee makers.

The sale is Saturday June 22 and Sunday June 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. "These things do not all go there first day, but everything, you know, like bedding, electronics, we always save some for Sunday, " said Marsano.

There is a boutique with the higher end donations, some are brand new with tags still on them.

There are also about 50 bikes, along with sporting goods, books and holiday decorations.

The organizers said the GIVE sale is a generous way to give back to the community and help reduce waste items that would go to the landfill. Annually about 30 tons of items are brought in.

