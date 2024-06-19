Skip to Content
Flying pig and other floats almost ready for Solstice Parade

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
Published 9:44 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Artists could say Solstice Parade floats will be ready when pigs fly.

That's because there is a flying pig float that is almost ready to go.

The Community Arts Workshop off Garden and Sola Streets in Santa Barbara is buzzing with people painting, sewing and creating works of art.

The artists and volunteers are inspired by the 50th anniversary" Flights of Fancy" theme.

Carlos Cuellar has been part of the parade for the past 25 years.

" I am honored to be part of this group of artists, so we are in the last days for the parade, so we need to get ready, so we are doing it and we are glad to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Solstice," said Cuellar.

The parade is this Saturday June 22, at noon.

The parade route is on Santa Barbara Street from Ortega to Sola Streets again this year due to the closure of State Street that began during the pandemic.

The parade ends in Alameda Park where the floats will be on display.

The festival will be going on all weekend long.

There is also a 50th Anniversary Exhibition at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

For more information visit https://www.solsticeparade.com

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

