First responders on hand for single vehicle crash off roadway of Highway 154 Monday afternoon

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
today at 6:55 pm
Published 6:42 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – First responders are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash just off the roadway of Highway 154 Monday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department

One female was injured after her car with two other people crashed into a tree causing one lane to close in the area, explained the SBCFD.

The woman was taken to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara and multiple units from CHP and the SBCFD are still on scene, detailed the SBCFD.

More information on this incident will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

