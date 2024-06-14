UC Santa Barbara graduations underway with thousands going through commencement this weekend

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – UC Santa Barbara is welcoming thousand of graduates, their families and friends to commencement ceremonies this weekend. One will be held Friday on the lawn at the lagoon and six over the weekend.

The Bren School graduation is smaller and held in a separate location.

The graduates have been given a ticket allotment that will allow up to 12 people. Extra security fencing has gone in to make sure it is a safe event with no disruptions. Tickets are required to attend.

Recently there have been campus rallies, marches and encampments pertaining to the war in Israel and Gaza. Also union workers have rallied for a new contract deal.

Many of the graduates have had their caps and gowns for days and are posing for pictures with their friends throughout the campus and at the main Henley Gate.

For more information about the ceremonies go to: UCSB Commencement