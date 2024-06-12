One person transported with moderate injuries after two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 Wednesday

GAVIOTA, Calif. – One person was transported with moderate injuries after a two-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 101, one mile south of Mariposa Reina Wednesday.

The person transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries was the solo driver of a box truck that ended up on its side detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The driver of the second vehicle, a solo male in a sedan, denied treatment at the scene shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the highway is fully open and the incident is currently under investigation.