Santa Barbara Surf Festival puts sport in the spotlight

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Surfers skipped some waves to enjoy surf films at the Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival.

The fourth annual event took place at the Lobero Theatre on Friday and Saturday.

Featured films included "Wave Warriors" and "Some Like It Classic."

A block party outside the theatre included a dunk tank and information tables.

News Channel forecaster Shawn Quien emceed the Environmental Program that was sponsored by Heal the Ocean, Nature Conservancy and Surfrider Foundation.

Surf Happens Surf School founder Chris Keet took part.

"We've been running a surf school here for the last 25 years. It's our 25th summer. We also have a nonprofit supporting kids with cancer, at risk youth, as well as blind surfers. And here we are at the Santa Barbara surf film festival. The whole community is coming out, celebrating our culture, our local heritage, and just celebrating the ocean," said Keet.

The festival concluded an Apres Surf after party.

For more visit https://www.santabarbarasurffilmfestival.com