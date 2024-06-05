Douglas Family Preserve preservation to be addressed at community meeting tonight

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Decades before wildflowers bloomed along the Douglas Family Preserve trails it was a nursery that had caught the eye of developers.

Oscar winner Michael Douglas, who recently taped an interview with CBS at the preserve, helped stop development by donating $600,000.

The money helped the Trust for Public Land to buy the 70-acre property and name the park after his family.

Park visitors, including one concerned about poison oak, said it is in need of upkeep and care.

That's why community members are invited to meeting at the Medcliff Rd. entrance to the preserve on Wednesday June 5, from 6- 7 p.m.

Parks and Recreation staff, Santa Barbara Fire Department officials and 2nd District Councilmember Mike Jordon are slated to take part.

They will discuss trail maintenance, habitat restoration, wildfire prevention and hazardous tree removal.

Your News Channel will have more on the information shared at the meeting