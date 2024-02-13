Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Galentine’s and Valentine’s Day come with unique ideas for lovers and those who take a pass

Valentine's hearts
Zoe Magee
Hand sewn Valentine's hoodies are available at Zoe Bikini in Santa Barbara. Many businesses have specials before and after Valentine's.
Valentine's Ax your Ex
State Street Axe Club
Galentine's Day
Pascucci
Ahead of Valentine's Day is Galentine's day with specials for women only
By
today at 11:09 am
Published 11:27 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Whether you are in love or are going to bypass Valentine's Day this year, there will still be a lot of creative ideas around you from restaurants to grocery stores.

Windows of jewelry stores and clothing spots are bursting with the color red on dresses and gifts.

Hand-sewn hearts on hats and hoodies at Zoe Bikini (429 State St.), "Ax your Ex" (photos only) get you $5 off at the State St. Axe Club (427 State St.) and 1/2 off wine, prosecco, and champagne for 'GALentines' at Pascucci (529 State St.) for women only are among the specials going on before and on Valentine's Day in Santa Barbara.

The Unity Shoppe which stocks donations, has a window display with a variety of colorful Valentine's gifts.

Many new roadside pop ups will be around the Central Coast with flowers, stuffed animals and other Valentine's items.

(More details, photos, or videos will be added here later today.)

