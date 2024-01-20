Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Women’s rally, vigil and march held in Santa Barbara

Published 9:35 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-People came prepared for rain at Saturday night's Women's March in Santa Barbara.

"This may not be a perfect world after the November election, but it can be a better world," said former California State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson.

Jackson introduced speakers including elected officials.

Organizers named the event "A Call to Action."

They also held a vigil with battery-operated candles.

Organizers hope to unite and mobilize voters in support of women's rights and democracy.

Some of the participants said it was their 8th time participating in the annual event.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

