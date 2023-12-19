Skip to Content
Tree trimmers clearing rainstorm debris throughout Santa Barbara, Goleta and Montecito 

Carlton and Mesa Lane, Santa Barbara
Patricia Martellotti
Carlton and Mesa Lane, Santa Barbara
By
Published 11:28 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – As the rainstorm is underway, the City of Santa Barbara, along with several tree services, are continuing efforts to keep the area safe from falling debris.

One of the hot spots where arborists conducted tree work includes the area of Carlton and Mesa Street.

Crews are cutting down dead blocks of tree branches.

Drivers are urged to avoid areas where crews are at work. 

Tree trimmers at Cicileo’s tree services are expecting more areas in need of hazard work as the storm intensifies throughout the region. 

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

