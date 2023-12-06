Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Traffic collision in Santa Barbara causes parking enforcement vehicle to roll over

KEYT
By
today at 6:02 pm
Published 6:14 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Police responded to a traffic collision between a white Tesla and a parking enforcement vehicle at the intersection of North Milpas Street and East Montecito Street Wednesday afternoon.

The parking enforcement officer was transported for their injuries to Cottage Hospital detail Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to Santa Barbara Police Department, an investigation revealed that both vehicles were southbound on Milpas Street when the white Tesla attempted to turn right onto East Montecito Street from the left lane, colliding with the parking enforcement vehicle, causing the smaller vehicle to roll over.

This incident is currently under investigation explain Santa Barbara Police Department.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
parking enforcement
Santa Barbara
santa barbara cottage hospital
Santa Barbara Police Department
traffic collision

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

