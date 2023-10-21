Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival serves up local favorites

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Seafood lovers got to meet fisherman and taste the favorite seafood dishes

People packed the harbor for the 20th annual event.

They lined up to enjoy lobster, mussels, paella, clam chowder, fish tacos, albacore, sea urchin and more.

Joshua Sylvester of Oxnard paid $15 to try it.

"I'm eating sea urchin at the moment pretty good, a little mushy but not bad, it is my first time having it, " said Sylvester.

He added some lemon and soy

"It has a nice salty but zesty taste to it."

Children had a chance to touch sea urchin in tanks on the dock.

In addition to food, festival-goers enjoyed live music, and merchants selling ocean inspired art and clothing.

They also had a chance to learn about nonprofits including the Surfrider Foundation that had booths set up along the waterfront.

For more information visit https://harborfestival.org