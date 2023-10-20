Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara Police issue citation after protester grabbed opposing protester’s flag Thursday night

Santa Barbara City Police Department
By
today at 5:35 pm
Published 5:50 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Police issued a citation Thursday evening after a protester grabbed the flag of an opposing protester and was detained by officers.

Officers with the Santa Barbara Police Department responded to call about two protesting groups at the intersection of State Street and San Roque Road shouting at one another around 7 p.m. Thursday.

According to Santa Barbara Police Department, while officers at the scene were ensuring that both group's First Amendment rights to peacefully assemble were protected, a protester moved towards protesters of the opposing side, grabbed a flag from the hands of the other protesters, and ran from the scene with the flag.

Observing officers gave chase and detained the man and the protester that was holding the flag signed for a citizen's arrest, resulting in a citation being issued for the incident detail Santa Barbara Police Department.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
citation
citizen's arrest
First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution
KEYT
protest
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Police Department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content