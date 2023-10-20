Santa Barbara Police issue citation after protester grabbed opposing protester’s flag Thursday night

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Police issued a citation Thursday evening after a protester grabbed the flag of an opposing protester and was detained by officers.

Officers with the Santa Barbara Police Department responded to call about two protesting groups at the intersection of State Street and San Roque Road shouting at one another around 7 p.m. Thursday.

According to Santa Barbara Police Department, while officers at the scene were ensuring that both group's First Amendment rights to peacefully assemble were protected, a protester moved towards protesters of the opposing side, grabbed a flag from the hands of the other protesters, and ran from the scene with the flag.

Observing officers gave chase and detained the man and the protester that was holding the flag signed for a citizen's arrest, resulting in a citation being issued for the incident detail Santa Barbara Police Department.