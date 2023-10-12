Clean Energy Company moving forward with plans in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Scale Microgrid Solutions is a clean technology company based in Ridgewood, NJ with an office in Santa Barbara.

The company is hosting an event today at the Community Environmental Council to kick off the beginning of an exciting clean energy project in Santa Barbara.

Scale Microgrid is planning to build a first of its kind Virtual Power Plant in Santa Barbara County that will serve as a model for cities/towns around the world.

The goal is to create an electricity grid wherein the majority of electricity is generated, stored, and distributed locally, is from 100% renewable resources, and has the capability to island from the broader grid in the event of an emergency.

Not only does the company they think the project is technically feasible, they’re confident that they can build this in a way that saves ratepayers across the county money in the short, medium, and long term.

They intend to have the first phase of this project under contract by the middle of next year and commissioned in 2025.

The public event takes place at 5pm today at the Community Environmental Council at 1219 State Street in Santa Barbara.