Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Fire crews conduct hoist rescue for man with medical emergency near Arlington Peak Monday

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
today at 1:37 pm
Published 1:47 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department conducted a hoist rescue for a 45-year-old man experiencing a medical emergency near Arlington Peak, north of Santa Barbara.

The hiker was experiencing mild dehydration on Cathedral Peak Trail and a CODE 20 was issued for the incident relay Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department detail that an ambulance and helicopter participated in the response that began around 12:39 p.m. on Monday, but the patient declined medical transport and signed an Against Medical Advise form and was released on his own accord.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Arlington Peak
helicopter
hoist rescue
KEYT
safety
Santa Barbara
santa barbara county fire department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content