Fire crews conduct hoist rescue for man with medical emergency near Arlington Peak Monday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department conducted a hoist rescue for a 45-year-old man experiencing a medical emergency near Arlington Peak, north of Santa Barbara.

The hiker was experiencing mild dehydration on Cathedral Peak Trail and a CODE 20 was issued for the incident relay Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department detail that an ambulance and helicopter participated in the response that began around 12:39 p.m. on Monday, but the patient declined medical transport and signed an Against Medical Advise form and was released on his own accord.