Paddle Out Party event for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will raise funds for annual activities

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A community beach party is set for Sunday at Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara to raise funds and awareness for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

The Paddle Out Party began as a way to get through the COVID crisis and it continues on.

All ages can take part in activities and competitions.

The event organizers include 1977 World Champion Surfer and author Shaun Tomson.

The Paddle Out Party will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10.

It will include live music from the Do No Harm Band.

The Maritime Museum has issued the guidelines below:

Register or create a team in order to be in the running for great prizes!

Team captains will receive free event registration when they create a team of five people.

when they create a team of five people. Individuals raising $300 will receive a free Individual membership to SBMM.

The first five individuals to raise $500 will receive a gift card to a local Santa Barbara business.

to a local Santa Barbara business. The first five individuals to raise $1,000 will be able to pick from a Condor Express package or a trip to Santa Cruz Island with Island Packers Cruises.

The grand prize to the top fundraiser will be an evening pizza party with age appropriate beverages for 10 at SBMM including 10 copies of the book The Code by World Surfing Champion Shaun Tomson.

Funds raised through registration and the fun peer-to-peer platform allow the museum to do its good work even better, showcasing exciting exhibitions, providing diverse educational opportunities, and building community through gatherings and events – all while highlighting 13,000 years of maritime history – from Chumash culture to today’s surfing and environmental movements.

For more information go to: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

