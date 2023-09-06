Governor Gavin Newsom signs executive order to prepare California for progress of Artificial Intelligence.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to prepare California for the progress of Artificial Intelligence.

This technology has the potential to reshape our lives, for better or for worse.

Newsom’s executive order aims to shape the future of ethical, transparent and trustworthy AI.

But how can you ensure that AI is ethical?

“It is possible to look at a specific usage of a technology and say who is going to be advantaged by this? Who's going to benefit from this, and who's going to be possibly affected in a negative way by this use of a specific technology?” said UCSB Professor and Director of NSF AI Institute Giovanni Vigna.

Growing concerns for AI replacing human labor has come to the forefront of many conversations.

Darcel Elliot believes workers should have a say in how AI impacts the workplace.

“As we're dealing with AI now, there's you know, there is a place for AI and workers need to be a part of that determining what that looks like. They cannot just be decided by the employers. It needs to be decided by the people doing the job and informing them how I could actually be helpful and in which case it's going to be detrimental actually to the products they're producing,” said Santa Barbara Democratic Party Chair Darcel Elliott.

Newsom’s executive order puts provisions in place to protect against AI’s potential harms.

At the same time, the order is also trying to support the state's ongoing efforts to have California remain a global hub for generative AI.

UCSB professor and Director of the NSF AI Institute Giovanni Vigna says the executive order benefits everyone involved.



“AI is a very important tool that will have probably a disruptive effect on our society. We want to make sure that that effect is positive. And in order to do that, we need not to just pursue A.I. for the sake of the AI, but pursue A.I. with a goal that is ethical and that wants to improve society,” said Vigna.

Some of the main provisions of the executive order include a risk analysis report, state employee training, legislative engagement, and an evaluation of the impacts of ai on an ongoing basis.



Vigna says in 10 days he and the directors of the other 24 AI institutes in the United States, will be speaking to congress about the progress their teams have made, in hopes of pushing innovation in the right direction.