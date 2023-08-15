Open fire ban continues in Los Padres Forest and trail closures extended through the end of August

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Los Padres National Forest officials remind the public that an open fire ban remains in effect for Santa Barbara front country and that trail closures due to winter storm damage have been extended though Aug. 31 as repairs continue.

Extensions on trail closures include Old Romero Road, Romero Canyon Trail, and San Ysidro Trail.

Los Padres raised fire restrictions across the Forest on Aug. 1 which prohibit campfires outside of developed recreation sites.

This reminder comes as evidence of repeated illegal campfire activity has been discovered along the front country, or the ocean-facing side of the Santa Ynez Mountains, alongside roads and trails.

Visitors to the national forest with a valid California Campfire Permit are allowed to use portable lanterns or stoves that run on propane, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel, but campfires are strictly prohibited along the front country portions of the Forest.

Forest Order No. 05-07-54-22-04 prohibits campfires and cooking fires on National Forest System lands in the Santa Barbara front country from Gaviota to the Ventura County line. This Forest Order will remain in effect through Feb. 24, 2024.

For more information about the fire ban or those extended closures, visit the Los Padres National Forest website or contact the Santa Barbara Ranger District Office at 805-967-3481.