Santa Barbara man sentenced to six years in state prison for felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced on Friday that Raul Gonzalez of Santa Barbara was sentenced to six years in state prison after he plead guilty to a felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

These charges stem from a fatal collision on Nov. 27, 2021 at E. Cota St. and N. Salsipuedes St. in Santa Barbara when Gonzalez rear-ended and killed Kenneth Sterling who was driving a Piaggio moped.

District Attorney Savrnoch said, “This tragic case illustrates the awful consequences of driving

under the influence of alcohol. Kenneth Sterling, an innocent victim, lost his life and Raul Gonzalez has lost his freedom. Both of these consequences could have been avoided if the defendant had chosen not to drive while under the influence. The defendant was held accountable in this case due to the outstanding work, dedication, and collaboration between the Santa Barbara Police Department and the prosecution team led by Deputy District Attorney Michelle Mossembekker.”

Gonzalez plead guilty to a felony violation of Penal Code section 191.5(a), gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated on May 11 of this year.