SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced on Friday that four felony counts have been filed against Cary Glenn Allen in connection to an incident in Santa Barbara on Tuesday, Jun. 6 of this year.

Allen has been charged with the following felony counts: Aggravated Mayhem, Assault with a Deadly Weapon with a special allegation that Allen personally inflicted great bodily injury, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Serious Permanent Injury, and Evading an Officer Causing Injury.

Allen is also charged with two misdemeanor counts: Hit and Run Driving resulting in property damage and Domestic Violence Contempt of Court.

On Jun. 6, Santa Barbara Police officers responded to a disturbance in the 1900 block of De La Vina Street where dispatch was informed that a man was attempting to enter a locked business detail Santa Barbara Police.

Allen was asked to leave by Santa Barbara Police officers and struck a retaining wall while leaving state Santa Barbara Police officers.

In the 2000 block of Bath Street, officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle while a good Samaritan stood in front of the vehicle explain Santa Barbara Police.

According to Santa Barbara Police, Allen then struck the good Samaritan with his vehicle, fled the scene, and a police pursuit was initiated. Police officers arrested Allen in the 2300 block of Carlton Way at 1:36 p.m.

Allen, a 43-year-old Santa Barbara resident, was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on Jun. 6 following a police pursuit. His bail was set at $2,000,000.

The good Samaritan injured is still receiving medical treatment at Cottage Hospital reveal Santa Barbara Police.

At the time of the incident, Allen was allegedly out on bail for a felony count of Corporal Injury to a Spouse and one misdemeanor count of Domestic Violence Contempt of Court. On that felony count, it is further alleged that Allen was previously convicted of Battery Upon a Spouse.

Allen was arraigned on Jun. 8 where he plead not guilty to all charges and denied all special allegations.

He is next scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing and a probation violation hearing on Tuesday, Jun. 13 of this year in Santa Barbara Superior Court.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Megan Chanda is assigned to all of Allen's charges.

If convicted on all charges, including violation of probation, Allen faces a maximum sentence of 15 years to life in state prison.