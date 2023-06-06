Good Samaritan struck and injured attempting to stop car chase, Santa Barbara Police arrest driver

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Police arrested a man following a police chase through the city of Santa Barbara that left one good Samaritan seriously injured on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

SBPD said the chase started when a business in the 1900 block of De La Vina Street reported a man pounding its windows and attempting to enter the locked door at 12:25 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they asked the man to leave the property. The man complied without incident and got in his car, but as he drove away, he struck a retaining wall.

Around the block, near 2000 Bath Street, police attempted to pull the car over, and a good Samaritan attempted to block the man from leaving the traffic stop by standing in front of his car.

SBPD said the driver struck the good Samaritan, fled the scene, thus beginning the car chase.

On-scene officers began treating the good Samaritan, suffering serious injuries, with life-saving measures until more medical aid arrived from Fire Department Personnel and AMR Paramedics.

Medical aid transported the good Samaritan to Cottage Hospital for the serious injuries.

The car chase followed through the city toward the Mesa, and ended in the man's arrest in the 2300 block of Carlton Way at 1:36 p.m., according to the police department.

"There are multiple components to this incident, and the investigation is active and ongoing at this time," said the police department.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.