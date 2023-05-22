Humpback whale remains wash ashore near Carpinteria

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-The director of the Channel Islands Cetacean Research Unit (CICRU) pronounced like "sea crew" said a juvenile humpback whale washed ashore near Padaro Lane near Carpinteria over the weekend.

Padaro beach-goers spotted it in the water offshore on Saturday and Heal the Ocean gave whale expert Michelle Kowalewski a call.

She said it washed up onto the sand during low tide.

"It didn't look like there was evidence of human interaction, we didn't see any evidence of ship strike or anything like that, so we may never know what happened to the animal actually," said Kowalewski.

Kowalewski has researched hundreds of dead whales.

She said a whale can look good on the outside because of the blubber that keeps it warm and protected, but once it is dead the inside can rot from the heat.

Samples were taken, but experts chose not to cut deeper into the remains for further research since it may be on the beach in front of homes for awhile before Santa Barbara County decides what to do with it.

It is on county property, so it will be up the county to decide whether to let it wash out to sea or tow it or bury it.

County public works employees could not be reached for comment in time for this report on Monday.

Holly and Niel Alper said they walk the beach every day and hope the county will put something around it to keep people away from the whale or until something can be done with the remains.

Experts noticed indications that it may not have been well for some time.

"If you do go out there you will notice a lot of barnacles all over it," said Kowalewski, "That is one of the indications that is wasn't very healthy, I suspect it was sick for awhile."

She recommends not touching it or getting too close.

"It is really important not to touch anything or get any of the oils or liquids on you, these are mammals just like we are, they carry diseases just like we do."

There can be cross-contamination.

"Some of their diseases are zoonotic so they can jump from animals to humans, so it is really important to keep the dogs away."

